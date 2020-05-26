Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation Increases AAPL Holding

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation increased its holding in Apple (AAPL) stock during the first quarter of 2020. It also built up its position in Amazon and Twitter (via Smarter Analyst).

Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation Strengthens AAPL Position

An SEC filing showed that the Microsoft founder and his wife’s charitable trust bought 501,044 AAPL shares in the first three months of the year. Furthermore, it added 272,420 Twitter shares to its portfolio. With e-commerce becoming ever more essential, the foundation bought 60,460 Amazon shares and 552,323 shares in its Chinese equivalent, Alibaba. It also has a holding in Alphabet, Google’s parent company.