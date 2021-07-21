BioLite’s AlpenGlow lamps are colorful, rechargeable lanterns perfect for the outdoors. Each one features a built-in battery pack to recharge your devices. The AlpenGlow 250 is available for US$59.95 and the AlpenGlow 500 is US$79.95.

I’ve been testing out these lamps for the past few weeks, and although this isn’t a full review I think they’re great products to hang in your backyard or bring with on a camping trip.

BioLite AlpenGlow Lamps

Featuring high-efficiency ChromaReal LED technology, accurately render the colors in your environment with the glow of warm natural light. Shake the lantern and the internal accelerometer unlocks additional features like Candle Flicker or a mesmerizing rotation of color.

IPX4 rating can withstand rain and splashing

Shake to access special lighting modes

ChromaReal LEDs create true tones at night

USB-out charges devices or runs BioLite SiteLights

Modes: Cool & Warm White (Dimmable), Candle Flicker, Single Color, Multicolor, and Cycling Color

The AlpenGlow 250 features a 3,200mAh rechargeable battery while the AlpenGlow 500 has a 6,400 battery.

ChromaReal is an LED technology that BioLite uses for applications where complete and accurate lighting is important. ChromaReal has a Color-Rendering Index (CRI) of 90 or higher. CRI is a measure of how full-spectrum the emitted light is and how true colors will appear. When using at night, ChromaReal helps colors pop, textures stand out, and finishes have more depth and luster.