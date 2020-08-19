Incase and Bionic are teaming up to launch a collection of sustainable MacBook accessories. They’re created with BIONIC yarn, a material created from recovered plastic found in the ocean.

Sustainable MacBook Accessories

  • Commuter Backpack: Lightweight, detailed internal organization, large main compartment, protects up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro, and includes an external magnetic-snap closure water bottle pocket. US$99.95
  • Compact Sleeve: Streamlined construction designed for durability and performance, external quick-access zippered organization pocket. Comes in two sizes – 13-inch and 16-inch. Both are US$49.95
  • Accessory Organizer: Bi-fold, zippered access main compartment with multiple storage slips for cable management and accessories. US$49.95

You can preorder them now and they’re expected to ship on August 24. Each product is available in Steel Gray and Ocean Green.

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments