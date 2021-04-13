Bitcoin (BTC) reached a new record on Tuesday. It’s up 5.97% at a price of US$63,322 as of this writing and ahead of Coinbase’s public debut. Ether (ETH) is the second most valuable coin and also increased in price on Tuesday to US$2,230.

$63,000 BTC

The BTC cryptocurrency has reached record highs in 2021, and it’s only April. Some analysts expect elastic Bitcoin (XBT) to be valued at US$400,000 by the end of the year.

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is going public on Wednesday and will be trading under the ticker symbol COIN. “In a direct listing, the issuing company forgoes selling new stock and instead allows existing stakeholders to sell their shares to new investors.”

