BitPay provides cryptocurrency payment services and announced on Friday that its BitPay Prepaid Mastercard can be added to Apple Wallet. This is for cardholders in the U.S.

BitPay Apple Wallet

Customers waiting on delivery of their plastic card can add their virtual card to Apple Wallet via the BitPay Wallet app and can start spending immediately. Support for Google Pay and Samsung Pay is planned for later this quarter.

BitPay CEO Stephen Pair:

We have thousands of BitPay Wallet app customers using the BitPay Card who are always looking for new places and ways to spend their crypto. Adding Apple Pay and soon Google and Samsung Pay makes it easy and convenient to use the BitPay Card in more places from day-to-day items to luxury purchases.

To add a card to Apple Wallet, cardholders need to have the most recent version of the BitPay app, 12.1.0 which is available in the App Store. The prepaid Mastercard can be ordered on BitPay’s website.