‘Black Bird’ Soars with Rotten Tomatoes Critics Before July 8 Premiere

Right now, the new Apple TV+ limited series Black Bird currently has a stellar rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The series is actor Ray Liotta’s final television role. With that, the series may enter into the upper ranks of Apple TV+ content.

The series premiers on Apple TV+ Friday, July 8.

‘Black Bird’ Taking Flight with Critics

Inspired by actual events, Black Bird follows the story of a high school football hero and venerated policeman’s son Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) receiving 10 years in a minimum security prison. However, Keene is given the choice of a lifetime: either go to a maximum security prison for the criminally insane and obtain a confession from suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser), or serve his sentence with no chance for parole.

Right now, the series has a 96% percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which dropped from 100% as this article was being published. While critic scores and audience scores are often varied—currently Loot has an 81% critic score and 67% average audience score—things so far look like Black Bird is building a solid nest.

Apple is continuing to bring great content to TV+, and hopefully Black Bird delivers in that respect. Considering that it has Liotta in his final television role, many will likely tune-in to see his performance.

Getting the Best Tomatoes

Should audiences approve, Black Bird is potentially looking at joining the upper echelon of Apple TV+ content. Right now, Ted Lasso is sitting at a sturdy 95% critic rating and 78% audience rating. Additionally, the recent Slow Horses has an impressive 95/87, but there are some close to pulling almost perfect numbers.

For those close to hitting 100/100 on Rotten Tomatoes, the drama series Trying has an impressive 93/95. It seems dramas are what everyone can agree on, as Severance also comes close with 97/93, and the sweeping Korean-saga Pachinko also hits a 98/94.

However, it looks like Prehistoric Planet might hit closest to perfection, with a staggering 100/94.

The six-episode series Black Bird premieres globally with the first two episodes Friday, July 8. Also, one new episode will follow weekly every Friday through August 5.

Are you looking forward to Black Bird? What’s your favorite series on Apple TV+ right now? Let us know in the comments.