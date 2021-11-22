Black Friday 2021: Get 30% Off All Affinity Products

Affinity has launched its Black Friday 2021 sale for people to get 30% off all the company’s products. This includes apps on macOS and iPadOS. All add-ons such as brushes, textures, overlays, and more are part of the deal, as well as the physical books.

Affinity Deals

Affinity has also released a 1.10.3 update to support macOS Monterey and the M1 Pro | Max chips.