Black Friday 2021: Get 30% Off All Affinity Products

Affinity has launched its Black Friday 2021 sale for people to get 30% off all the company’s products. This includes apps on macOS and iPadOS. All add-ons such as brushes, textures, overlays, and more are part of the deal, as well as the physical books.
Affinity Deals
- Mac apps – Affinity Photo, Affinity Designer, Affinity Publisher are all US$37.99 each, down from US$54.99
- iPad apps – Affinity Photo and Affinity Designer are US$9.99 each, down from US$21.99
- Add-ons are 30% off at various prices
- Official workbooks to learn how to use the apps are US$34.99 each, down from US$49.99
Affinity has also released a 1.10.3 update to support macOS Monterey and the M1 Pro | Max chips.