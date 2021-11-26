Black Friday 2021: Huge Savings on AirPods Pro

Apple’s AirPods Pro are available for US$169.99 on Amazon in a Black Friday deal. Furthermore, they are just US$159.00 from Walmart.

AirPods Pro Black Friday Deal Makes Them Cheaper Than New Third Generation

The AirPods Pro normally costs US$249.99, so these are both really good deals. Indeed, it makes them cheaper than the recently released third generation of AirPods. These come US$179 do not have Active Noise Cancellation. Shoutout to The Wall Street Journal’s Joanna Stern for spotting these offers.

Apple is charging the full retail price for wireless earbuds, but offering a gift card worth US$50 if you buy them directly.