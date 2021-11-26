Black Friday 2021: Hyper Offering 30 Percent Off Sitewide

Hyper has a Black Friday sale, with 30 percent off across its website. It makes USB-C hubs, and battery packs, as well as USB-C, lightning, and 4K HDMI cables.

Hyper Has 30 Percent Off Sitewide For Black Friday

The Hyper sale means that its Magnetic Wireless Battery Pack is available for US$34.99, its 20W USB-C charger for US$10.49,and its SOLO 7-in1 USB_C Hub for US$62.99. Furthermore, the company is offering free shipping on U.S, orders that total $US40 or more.

