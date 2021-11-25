Black Friday 2021: Satechi Offering Up to 30 Percent Off

For Black Friday 2021, Satechi is offering up to 30 percent off orders. It has also knocked down the price of 15 of its most popular products.

Satechi Offers Black Friday Discounts on Popular Products

As part of its cyber week sale, Satechi is offering:

20 percent off orders up to US$75 with code: BFCM20

25 percent off orders up to US$150 with code: BFCM25

30 percent off orders over US$150 with code: BFCM30

The company is also offering discounts on popular products. This includes its 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand (US$49.99, down from US$59.99 – pictured above), the Quatro Wireless Power Bank (US$84.99 down from US$99.99), and their Aluminum Stand & Hub for iPad Pro (US$89.99 down from US$99.99). They all remain eligible for further discounts with the codes above.