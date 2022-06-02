Blizzard’s Free-to-Play ‘Diablo Immortal’ Arrives to the Apple App Store Today

Blizzard’s latest Diablo game, Diablo Immortal is now available for iOS through the App Store. Fans of the Diablo universe were able to experience an early rollout in certain regions, but Blizzard has now confirmed that the game is freely available to play for everyone starting today.

‘Diablo Immortal’ Now Available on the App Store

First announced in 2018, Diablo Immortal is a full-scale action RPG that has been built specifically for mobile devices. Within Diablo Immortal, players can choose from six Diablo classes. This includes Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Monk, Necromancer and Wizard. Players will then journey through various zones as well as the city of Westmarch.

Familiar Diablo characters, such as Deckard Cain are also present in the storyline. Players will be able to complete an expansive quest to collect the shattered pieces of the Worldstone before the forces of the Burning Hells can gather. This particular quest line takes place between the events of Diablo II and Diablo III.

Players share a world with others and will be able to team up with eight people to take on group challenges and fight raid bosses. Additionally, up to 150 people can form a clan and earn clan achievements. The game also supports cross-play and cross-progression on PC and mobile.

Furthermore, there is also a faction-based PvP system where players will be able to work together to fight in an ongoing war. Top players on the server will be able to earn the Eternal Crown and become the leader of the Immortals. However, they will also be forced to defend their reign across a series of modes.

Diablo Immortal is a free-to-play title. Blizzard is monetizing the game through in-app purchases. However, the company stated that the “core game experience” will always be free.

The game is now available through the App Store. Users can find more information through Blizzard’s website.

Lastly, concerning Apple and gaming, it was recently unveiled that Cupertino ranks third for gaming revenue for public companies in 2021. With the latest release of Diablo Immortal, this may help Apple keep its lead.