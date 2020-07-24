Blockbuster Antitrust Hearing Featuring Tim Cook Faces Delay

Monday’s House hearing for the CEOS of Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google looks set to be delayed. The blockbuster session was to be the first time Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sundar Pichai had ever appeared to together in such a setting. However, the hearing would have clash with a memorial service for Rep. Joh Lewis (D-Ga) who passed away last week (via CNBC).

Hearing Delayed to Avoid Coinciding With Memorial to Rep. John Lewis

The antitrust hearing, which had required careful negotiation, now seems certain to be delayed. At the time of this writing, no rescheduled date had been confirmed or suggested. The work of the House Judiciary Committee and the Antitrust Subcommittee had already been delayed due to the COVID-10 pandemic. The memorial to Rep. Lewis will at place on Monday at 2 PM E.T. at the U.S. Capitol.