Unstoppable Domains announced on Thursday that its service is now supported on Blockchain.com. This means that its 32 million users can send cryptocurrency using human-readable usernames instead of long wallet addresses.

Human-Readable Usernames

This is an important step for users as it reduces the chance that someone will mistype or mis-copy a long address. Now, instead of “156i6HJfMWb1h2BEsKpfvZ2tQugqo4vs2w,” users can simply type “[YourName].crypto” to send money to others or transfer it between accounts.

Matthew Gould, Founder and CEO of Unstoppable Domains:

Freedom and digital ownership are at the heart of this integration. Services like Venmo and Cash App are closed ecosystems with geographic restrictions, but .crypto domain names give you the freedom to send funds between a large number of wallets and exchanges from anywhere in the world.

Unstoppable Domains has registered more than 1 million domain names, with each minted as an NFT on the Ethereum blockchain. Along with sending and receiving funds, these NFT domains are used to create decentralized websites to publish content and access Web3. The company also added eight more domain name extensions, including .nft, .wallet, .dao, .bitcoin, and .blockchain.