Satechi announced that three of its products have been updated to match the color of the blue M1 iMac. The line-up consists of a R1 Aluminium Hinge Holder Foldable Stand, M1 Wireless Mouse, USB-C Combo Hub for Desktop, and Dual-Sided Eco-Leather Deskmate.

R1 Aluminum Hinge Holder Foldable Stand

Satechi’s R1 Aluminum Hinge Holder Foldable Stand has a sleek, yet sturdy design featuring protective rubber grips that store and hold devices securely in place without slipping. No matter the activity, users can effortlessly adjust the stand to the preferred height and angle for the optimal viewing experience. The foldable and compact design collapses quickly and easily to fit into a briefcase, backpack, or purse so users can take it anywhere at any time or store it away with ease. US$39.99

M1 Wireless Mouse

Complete your desktop setup with this bluetooth, M1 Wireless Mouse. Featuring Bluetooth 4.0 connection, rechargeable Type-C port, and modern, ergonomic design, the M1 Mouse seamlessly connects to any desktop computer or laptop and has wireless control with a range of up to 32 ft. US$29.99

USB-C Combo Hub for Desktop

The USB-C Combo Hub for Desktop allows users to connect standard USB devices to any Type-C smartphone, tablet or laptop. Whether it is a USB thumb drive, external HDD or SD card, quickly transfer large files, download movies, or backup your computer with USB 3.0 speeds up to 5 Gbps. US$34.99

Dual-Sided Eco-Leather Deskmate

Constructed with quality Polyurethane (PU) leather, the Dual-Sided Eco-Leather Deskmate features a reversible design with two modern colors, so users can easily switch up their set-up using only one sleek desk mat. Featuring a smooth, water-resistant surface, cleaning up after messes is a breeze, and its durable design is safe to use on even the most sensitive wooden or varnished surfaces. US$39.99