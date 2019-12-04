BMW No Longer Charges for Apple CarPlay

BMW originally charged its customers a US$300 lifetime fee to use Apple’s CarPlay. Drivers were angry and now the manufacturer has eliminated the fee (via Autocar).

BMW CarPlay

BMW owners—upon purchasing a car—got a free subscription to CarPlay for a year. After that drivers had the option to cancel or pay a recurring US$110 fee per year, even though Apple doesn’t charge car manufacturers for including its automobile service.

However, a spokesperson for BMV told Autocar that CarPlay will be free for the lifeline of the car on all models “operating the latest infotainment system.” Customers who have already paid for a subscription will be offered a free, unlimited subscription instead.

Further Reading:

[BMW Charging £85 a Year for CarPlay]

[BBC Sounds to Get CarPlay Support]