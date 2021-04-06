Some good news for fans of Mythic Quest. Deadline reported that there will be a bonus episode of the show airing on April 16. It is a standalone episode ahead of its second season coming to Apple TV+.

Bonus Episode before Mythic Quest Season Two Lands on Apple TV+

Called ‘Everlight’ the special episode will show the characters return to the office or their annual party. It “addresses the practical and emotional difficulties of returning to normalcy,” according to executive producer Rob McElhenney, who directed the episode. “It’s full of hope and joy and optimism for a bright future. Ahead of our upcoming second season, we felt it was the perfect way (and the perfect time) to invite the audience back into the world of ‘Mythic Quest.’”

The second season of Mythic Quest will arrive on Apple TV+ on May 7. It sees (almost all) the team return to the office to work on a successor to Raven’s Banquet.