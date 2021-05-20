Twelve South has released a new version of its BookBook case for iPhone, and this new update is compatible with MagSafe. It’s available to purchase for US$69.99.

MagSafe BookBook Case

BookBook is a case that looks like a book. It completely covers your iPhone with slots in the cover for cards and cash. Here are the features from the website:

Premium leather, all-in-one iPhone case, wallet and viewing stand

Fully removable MagSafe compatible iPhone shell

Built-in protective pocket for Apple Card or ID

Magnetic tab keeps phone and wallet closed

Holds bank cards and cash or receipts

When it’s time to charge your iPhone, simply separate the magnetic shell from the wallet and attach it to your MagSafe Charger. You can also use the BookBook shell with MagSafe accessories, including car mounts, charging pads and desktop stands.