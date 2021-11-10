BookBook Case for iPhone 13 Now Available for $69

Twelve South has made its BookBook case available for iPhone 13 models, and it’s compatible with MagSafe. You can purchase it for US$69.99.

BookBook for iPhone 13

The case, made of leather, looks like a book and is an all-in-one case, wallet, and viewing stand. The MagSafe-compatible shell is fully removable, and a magnetic tab keeps the case closed. A camera cutout lets you easily snap photos and video. BookBook has a built-in viewing stand to FaceTime or view your favorite shows.

When it’s time to charge your iPhone, simply separate the magnetic shell from the wallet and attach it to your MagSafe Charger. You can also use the BookBook shell with MagSafe accessories, including car mounts, charging pads and desktop stands like Forté.