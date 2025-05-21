Brand Loyalty Gap Between Apple and Samsung Is Starting to Close

Apple’s dominance in brand loyalty is no longer growing. After hitting a peak of 94% in 2023, the share of iPhone owners who chose another iPhone fell to 89% in 2024 and remained there into 2025. Meanwhile, Samsung has slowly but steadily gained ground, climbing from 68% loyalty in 2021 to 76% in 2025. The loyalty gap, once massive, is narrowing.

Source: CIRP Chart 1 shows the loyalty rates of Apple and Samsung smartphone users from 2021 to 2025.



The chart highlights a closing gap. Apple’s loyalty has dipped slightly, while Samsung’s has gradually increased year over year.

According to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), Apple still holds a strong lead, but the momentum has shifted. While Apple’s ecosystem continues to keep many users locked in, several factors such as pricing, messaging compatibility, and market saturation have weakened the hold. Samsung, on the other hand, is benefiting from reduced competition and incremental improvements to its user retention.

iPhone Loyalty Slips as Barriers Erode

Apple’s loyalty decline may reflect a natural ceiling. With loyalty already in the 90s, some loss was inevitable. The company’s lack of a truly low-cost iPhone likely pushed some users toward cheaper alternatives during inflationary pressure. Changes to Apple’s messaging system also softened its ecosystem’s exclusivity. When Apple shifted to RCS for Android users, group texting between platforms became less of a hassle. That erased one of Apple’s strongest lock-in mechanisms.

Samsung Sees Gains from Market Shifts

Samsung’s rise is tied partly to the exit of LG from the smartphone business, which left fewer alternatives in the Android ecosystem. While Samsung still competes with Google, Motorola, and budget Android options, it faces less brand switching. The company’s loyalty numbers jumped four points from 2024 to 2025, reaching a five-year high.

As reported by CIRP, Apple remains the leader in brand loyalty. But Samsung is catching up. Apple may no longer be pulling away, it’s holding its ground. Meanwhile, Samsung is closing the gap.