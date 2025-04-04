Brazil Looks Into Apple for Unfair App Tracking Rules

Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) policy, introduced in 2021, has drawn scrutiny from regulators around the world, including Brazil, where the antitrust regulator CADE is now investigating the company. The inquiry comes after Meta filed a complaint saying that Apple’s ATT rules unfairly disadvantage third-party apps by requiring them to ask users for permission to track their activity, while Apple’s own apps can collect and share data under less strict conditions.

CADE says there is evidence that Apple collects and processes user data under more favorable terms than those given to third-party app developers. The investigation is examining whether this practice violates fair competition laws. If CADE finds Apple’s policies unfair, the company could face penalties in Brazil. For now, no trial has been scheduled as the regulator continues to review Apple’s terms.

Meta has been vocal about its concerns regarding ATT since its introduction. The company, which relies heavily on advertising revenue, says the policy has hurt its business by making it harder to gather data needed for personalized ads. Meta argues that Apple’s approach benefits its own services while creating obstacles for competitors.

This investigation in Brazil comes after France recently fined Apple $132 million over similar concerns. French regulators criticized Apple for requiring stricter consent rules for third-party apps compared to its own, saying this created an uneven playing field. Although France imposed the fine, it did not require Apple to change its ATT policy.

Globally, Apple’s ATT rules have sparked discussions about balancing privacy with fair competition. While Apple says ATT gives users more control over their data, critics argue that it also strengthens Apple’s position in the market by limiting competitors’ access to valuable information. As investigations continue in multiple countries, Apple faces growing pressure to address concerns about how its privacy policies affect competition.

Sources