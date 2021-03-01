Brent Potts worked at Apple for eight years as an AppleCare executive, and Airbnb announced on Monday he joined the company as Vice President of Community Support.

Brent Potts, Airbnb

Speaking of the new hire, Tara Bunch, Airbnb’s Global Head of Operations, said:

Brent’s unique background and passion for our mission will help Airbnb continue to elevate the support we provide to our hosts and guests. Brent will lead this extraordinary team of thousands of Support Ambassadors and staff who work tirelessly to help our community.

Mr. Potts worked at Hewlett-Packard for 25 years before he moved to Apple. He started out as an advisor in HP’s first call center, then worked his way up to VP of Global Support. He brings decades of support experience now to Airbnb.