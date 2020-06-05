Broadcom Boss Hints Latest iPhone Release is Set to be Delayed

The latest iPhone models look set to face a delay. That’s according to comment forms the CEO of Broadcom, a major supplier.

Broadcom Cites ‘Major Product Cycle Delay’ – Assumed to be iPhone

Hock Tan referred to a a “major product cycle delay” involving a “large North American mobile phone” customer whilst conducting a earnings call with analysts on Thursday. Bloomberg News noted that Mr. Hock often refers to Apple in this manner. He also said that Broadcom components “are in” the device but “the question is timing.” The supplier’s comments further add to speculation that the next iPhone will be released later that is usual due to hold-ups in the supply chain caused by the coronavirus pandemic.