More details have emerged, seemingly confirming that users will not be able to get their hands on an iPhone 12 until October. Chip supplier Broadcom said Thursday that it’s annual increase in shipments is expected to be later this year (via Reuters).

iPhone 12 Looks Set For October

The increase in shipments, which analysts will be used in the next iPhone, will run into the final quarter of 2020, Broadcom said. That’s a quarter later than has occurred in most other years. In July, the company warned revenues for the quarter would be lowed due to “our large North American mobile phone customer,” assumed to be Apple, delaying a phone launch. In 2019, a fifth of its revenue came from Apple.