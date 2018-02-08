Bryan Irace on the Fracturing of the Siri Experience

iOS developer Bryan Irace wrote a great piece on Siri. Here’s a snippet:

Most of the criticism that I read about Siri – especially when comparing and contrasting to Alexa or the Google Assistant – seems to focus primarily on speed and/or reliability. While these are perfectly valid vectors of criticism, it’s easy to foresee how Apple could improve on both of these fronts. A more worrisome flaw, to me, is that there is not one Siri after all. There are many.

He’s right, and this is something I’ve been talking about on podcasts in recent weeks. Actually, I extend this argument to all of Apple’s ecosystem. Too many features work on only some of Apple devices. But with the release of HomePod, the fracturing in Siri is in the spotlight.

It’s a very good read, and he makes some excellent points.