Brydge 10.2 Keyboard for iPad 7th Gen is Available

If you’ve purchased the seventh generation iPad you might be happy to know that Brydge’s 10.2-inch keyboard for this model is now available for US$129.99.

Brydge 10.2

Available in Silver, Space Gray, and Gold, the Brydge 10.2 has adjustable backlit keys (three levels of backlight), dedicated iOS keys for volume, brightness, play/skip/pause, and more. It can go from 0° to 180° viewing angles, and its battery charge lasts up to an entire year.

The Brydge 10.2 Bluetooth keyboard takes productivity to the next level. When paired with the new iPad (7th Gen), this combination creates the ultimate daily device. A perfect balance between tablet and laptop, the 10.2 allows you to get work done anywhere, anytime.

The keyboard will start shipping to customers the week of November 13.

Further Reading:

[Military and Government Officials From U.S. Allies Victims of WhatsApp Hack]

[The ProtonMail iOS App is Now Fully Open Source]