After releasing the 12.9-inch MAX+ keyboard case Brydge is following up with the 11-inch MAX+ for iPad Pro and iPad Air.

Brydge 11 MAX+

The 11 MAX+ features a large native multi-touch trackpad (1.7 x larger than the Brydge 11.0 Pro+), delivering an unparalleled and immersive iPadOS experience. The Brydge 11 MAX+ trackpad gives you access to everything iPadOS has to offer. Its size and scale enables an immersive iPadOS experience. Navigating even the most complex workflows has never been so easy.

The product features adjustable backlit keys with up to three months of battery life, along with 135° of screen rotation.

It’s available to preorder today for US$199.99 and it starts shipping in September.