Brydge Acquires Henge Docks to Expand Product Line

iPad keyboard maker Brydge announced today it has acquired Henge Docks. Henge Docks makes docks that you plug your MacBook into, like a Nintendo Switch.

Brydge Docks

Nick Smith, Co-CEO and Founder of Brydge, said:

We’ve always been major supporters of Henge Docks and their products. This acquisition allows Brydge to accelerate our expansion into a proven category with products that are deeply aligned with out product roadmap. The opportunity to leverage Henge Docks’ reputation in Apple-compatible products, as the springboard into similar products for other key brands such as Microsoft and Google is a milestone for our company and significantly increases our reach in the industry.

It’s possible we could see iPad docks in the future.

