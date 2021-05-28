The latest keyboard from Brydge is the Brydge Air MAX+ for the iPad Air 4th-gen and iPad Pro 11-inch (1, 2, ,3 gen). It’s available to preorder today for US$149.9. And ships in June.

Brydge Air MAX+

Features include:

Multi-Touch Trackpad

Detachable Magnetic SnapFit™ Case

MIL-STD-810G 4-Foot Drop Protection

Instant-On Connectivity

Antimicrobial Protection

In contrast to previous keyboards, this model looks similar to Apple’s Magic Keyboard for iPad. It’s made from polycarbonate and rubber, another difference from pervious aluminum Brydge keyboards. The keyboard is backlit and comes with a multi-touch trackpad.