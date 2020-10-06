Brydge has partnered with Otter Products to combine their expertise of creating high quality Apple products in a new venture.
Brydge + Otter
Otter Products is making a strategic investment in Brydge, and the two companies will collaborate on future products. Otter makes a variety of products for Apple devices like cases and screen protectors. Brydge is known for its hubs, docks, and keyboards,
Jim Parke, Chief Executive Officer, Otter Products:
We’ve been partners with Brydge for some time through our uniVERSE program and have admired the rapid growth Brydge has seen. Making a strategic investment in Brydge enables our two companies to come closer together and truly leverage each other’s strengths.