Brydge is releasing a new keyboard for iPad Air 4th-gen and iPad Pro 11-inch. It’s available to preorder for US$149.99 and starts shipping in June.

Brydge MAX+

The new Air MAX+ is the only independent keyboard/case combo for iPad Air (4th generation) with a true native multi-touch trackpad. This antimicrobial keyboard and magnetic SnapFit Case features MIL-STD810G 4-foot drop protection and zero Bluetooth lag with our Instant-On functionality.

Length: 10 in (254 mm)

Width: 7.7 in (195 mm)

Height: 0.8 in (21 mm)

Weight: 1.9 lb (840 g)

Without backlight you get up to 3 months at 2 hours use per day with no backlight use. Rechargeable via USB-C cable. By using the backlight you get up to 40 hours per charge with consistent backlight use. Rechargeable via USB-C cable.