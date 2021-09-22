On Wednesday, Brydge has released a Stone Pro TB4 universal docking station. It supports Thunderbolt 4 and is compatible with Windows 10 | 11, macOS, and ChromeOS. It’s available to order today for US$349 and starts shipping the week of October 4 for customers in the U.S.

Brydge Stone Pro Dock

Instantly connect devices securely and manage the flow of connections in and out of your laptop. Create a refined desktop experience with dual display capabilities and Thunderbolt 4 speeds.

Made from high-grade aluminum, with 12 ports, up to 90 watts of power and transfer speeds of up to 40 Gb/s, experience the ultimate in connectivity. Vertical stand included. Cables not included.

Compatibility – WIndows 10 | 11, macOS, ChromeOS

– WIndows 10 | 11, macOS, ChromeOS Display – Dual: 2 x 4K/60Hz or 1 8K/30Hz

– Dual: 2 x 4K/60Hz or 1 8K/30Hz Display Output/Speed – Thunderbolt 4

– Thunderbolt 4 Power Supply – 135W, 90W USB-C PD 3.0

– 135W, 90W USB-C PD 3.0 Ports – 12

Note: The new 2020 MacBook Air & 13-inch MacBook Pro equipped with the Apple M1 chip do not support multiple displays. Pair with a Brydge Vertical Dock to support multiple displays with M1 MacBooks. Stone Pro TB4 can still be used for a 5K/60 Hz single display and Thunderbolt 3 speeds.