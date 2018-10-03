iOS Business Chat Expands to 30 Companies Worldwide

iOS Business Chat was introduced with iOS 11.3 which rolled out earlier this year in March. Apple recently confirmed to TechRadar that it’s expanding globally (via TechRadar).

[Apple Business Chat Expands to More Services]

iOS Business Chat

Business Chat is a way for businesses to communicate with their customers directly over iMessage. Apple’s goal with Business Chat is to elevate the customer service experience to take advantage of the best native features of iOS, such as iMessage’s inherent privacy and security, iMessage apps, Apple Pay, and integration with Maps, Safari, and Spotlight.

Business Chat is Apple’s take on chat bots like those found in Facebook Messenger. But Facebook can’t match Apple’s iMessage encryption, which makes Business Chat more private to use. The full list of companies that are getting Business Chat include:

Europe

Burberry (UK) Matchesfashion (UK) nPower (UK) Robins & Day (UK) buddybank (Italy) Engie (France) La Redoute (France) AXA Insurance (Switzerland) Swisscom (Switzerland) Vodafone Germany (Germany) NH Hotels (Spain – Europe-wide)

North America

1800 Contacts DirecTV (AT&T) Fairmont Hotels Kimpton Hotels Freshly Macerich Malls Mall of America Men’s Wearhouse Overstock Quicken Loans SnapTravel (US, Canada) west elm — design consultancy through Business Chat Hendrick Automotive Four Seasons (Canada) is expanding to 88 properties around the globe, 100+ languages Burberry Matchesfashion Dreamforce Concierge

Asia

Telstra (Australia) Harvey Norman (Australia) KDDI (Japan) Credit Suisse (Singapore) Matchesfashion (Japan)

[iOS 11.3: How to Sign Your Business Up For iOS Business Chat]