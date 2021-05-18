Customers will be able to buy the new iMac, iPad Pro, and Apple TV 4K in stores from Friday, May 21. Those who previously placed orders will start receiving their products too.

New iMac, M1 iPad Pro, and Apple TV 4k in Stores From Friday

The new iMac is available in up to seven colors (depending on how many cores you want). It contains the M1 chip, with prices starting at US$1299 for seven cores, US$1499 for eight cores. The new iPad Pro also contains the M1 chip, and the 12.9-inch model has a Liquid Retina XDR display that brings extreme dynamic range to the device. The 11-inch starts at US$799, with the 12.9-inch starting at $1099. As for the Apple TV 4K, the thing most people are excited about is that it has a new, hopefully, less horrible, Siri. Together they cost US$179, and you can buy the remote separately for US$59.

Apple said that 99 percent of its retail locations are now open. You can, of course, order online still via apple.com