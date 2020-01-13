‘Cable Haunt’ Flaw Leaves Millions of Modems Vulnerable

A flaw in cable modems called “Cable Haunt’ puts hundreds of millions at risk from hackers.

Cable Haunt

The flaw is found in a Broadcom system on a chip used in many modems, in the software that runs the spectrum analyzer. A hacker needs to be on your local network in order to exploit it, but if successful they could take control, send you to malicious websites, perform a man-in-the-middle attack, or even change the modem’s firmware.

There isn’t much you can do though. It requires a patch from your ISP, but so far only four companies in Scandinavia have provided patches.

You can see in the images above which modems are affected. To see if a patch is available you’ll have to contact your ISP.

