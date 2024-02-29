Thinner OLED iPad Pro Shown Featured in CAD Drawings

Leaked CAD Drawings, which are often used by factories that make cases for products like the iPad, are giving a peak at an overall slimmer profile of the rumored OLED iPad Pro, and it looks pretty promising.

The drawings were first spotted by MacRumors, and point to some dramatic thickness improvements. As seen below, the drawings show both an 11-inch and a 12.9-inch iPad Pro model. The 11-inch OLED iPad Pro is about 5.1mm in thickness, compared to the current model which is 5.9mm.

As for the 12.9-inch model, it measures in with a 5mm thickness, down from the 6.4mm on the current model. Such a thin profile shouldn’t be too surprising, as the OLED iPad Pro is rumored to bring a redesign. A thinner design allows for some of the expected changes, like MagSafe charging, as well as a glass back.

Of course, changes to the design bring other concerns, too. If it is too thin, and Apple doesn’t use stronger materials, the device could bend in critical areas, especially if not carried properly. A thinner chassis could mean reduced battery life as well since the battery inside could be smaller. Time will tell, and with Apple’s rumored March event on the horizon, it won’t be too long before we learn more about this much-anticipated tablet.