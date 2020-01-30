Caltech Wins $1.1B From Apple and Broadcom Over Patent Infringement

Apple and Broadcom are required to pay the California Institute of Technology US$1.1 billion in damages over patent infringement (via Bloomberg).

Wi-Fi Transmissions

In 2016 Caltech filed the lawsuit, saying Broadcom’s Wi-Fi chips used in Apple products infringed its patents. Products mentioned included Apple Watch, iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, Macs, HomePods, and Airport routers.

CalTech is “pleased the jury found that Apple and Broadcom infringed Caltech patents,” a spokesperson said, adding the school is “committed to protecting its intellectual property in furtherance of its mission to expand human knowledge and benefit society through research integrated with education.”

The patents involved systems to correct errors in data transmission sent through the 802.11 Wi-Fi standard. Both Apple and Broadcom plan to appeal the ruling.

Apple has been ordered to pay US$837.8 million while Broadcom is ordered to pay US$270.2 million.

