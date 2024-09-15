‘Camera Control’ Exists Because iPhone is “Camera of Choice” for Many

According to Mark Gruman, an Apple insider, Apple has added a new ‘Camera Control’ button on its latest iPhone 16 series because the device is many users’ primary camera. This button (Apple hasn’t called it a button even a single time, but it also works as a button) can ease the photography and videography experience, making it more intuitive and accessible, which, in my opinion, wasn’t that difficult in the first place.

Because the iPhone has increasingly become the camera of choice for most people, Apple added a dedicated hardware button to take pictures and video. Mark Gurman

The Camera Control button is a hardware feature located on the right side of the iPhone 16, just below the power button. It’s been added to provide quick access to various camera functions, mimicking the feel of a traditional camera.

A single press opens the camera app, which lets users capture moments quickly. The button also works as a shutter release, video recorder, and control interface. Users can use the button to adjust settings like zoom and exposure. And the button provides a tactile response similar to a DSLR camera shutter.

Not just this, Apple plans to expand the button’s functionality with future updates like with Visual Intelligence. Later this year, the button will work with a new AI feature to provide information about objects in the camera’s view, similar to Google Lens..

It will also receive third-party support. Developers can integrate the Camera Control button into their apps, starting with Snapchat.

Honestly, my personal belief is that Apple added the Camera Control because there wasn’t a lot to add in the first place. Apple Intelligence, around which the entire iPhone 16 line-up revolves, is only half-baked as of now, and the complete rollout of full functionality will take months.

