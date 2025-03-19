Capcom Releases Resident Evil 3 for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Capcom has released Resident Evil 3 for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, expanding the availability of this popular survival horror game to Apple devices. Therefore, you can now play Resident Evil on Mac. This release comes after the December launch of Resident Evil 2 on the same platforms, marking the fifth Resident Evil title to arrive on Apple’s mobile ecosystem.

Resident Evil 3 is now available on the App Store for compatible Apple devices. The game requires an iPhone 15 Pro or later or iPads and Macs with the M1 chip and later. It also works with the iPad mini 7. So, this means you can play Resident Evil on Mac if you have the necessary hardware. The game takes up approximately 31GB of storage, with some content downloaded after the initial app installation.

This version of Resident Evil 3 is a remake of the 1999 classic Resident Evil 3: Nemesis. The game follows S.T.A.R.S. officer Jill Valentine as she attempts to escape Raccoon City during a viral outbreak. Players must play to survive against zombies and the relentless Nemesis, a powerful bio-weapon created by the Umbrella Corporation. Playing Resident Evil on Mac provides an immersive experience due to the enhanced graphics and control compatibility.

Capcom says that although the game can be played on iPhone and iPad with virtual controls, using a game controller gives a better experience. The game supports cross-progression between supported Apple devices, letting players continue their progress across different platforms.

Resident Evil 3 is free to start, with a portion of the game playable at no cost. Players can unlock the full game through an in-app purchase. Until April 16, 2025, the full game is available at a discounted price of $9.99. After this date, the price will increase to approximately $25.

This release is part of Capcom’s efforts to bring more of its popular game titles to iOS and macOS devices. By expanding their titles to support cross-play, you can play Resident Evil on Mac and other Apple devices. Resident Evil 3 joins other titles in the franchise already available on Apple platforms, including Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 7, and Resident Evil 2.

Sources

Download here.