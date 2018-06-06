TMO WWDC 2018 Coverage Sponsor: Carbon Copy Cloner

Carbon Copy Cloner not only makes this possible, it makes it super easy. Version 5 features guided setup and restore, backup task grouping and sorting, task history trends and now APFS support. In fact, it’s one of the most robust APFS-management apps I’ve seen.

Carbon Copy Cloner’s APFS Support lets you:

Create snapshots of your APFS-formatted source and destination volumes

See a list of all snapshots available on a volume (including snapshots created by Time Machine)

See how much storage is used by your snapshots.

Easily delete snapshots with the press of a button. Time Machine deletes APFS snapshots after 24 hours; With CCC you define your own snapshot retention strategy and keep them as long as you want.

Recover from a bad OS update: Boot from your backup and restore your system from a previous snapshot.

Carbon Copy Cloner not only manages snapshots, it leverages them to make its backup process safer. By mounting a read-only snapshot of APFS-formatted source volumes, CCC avoids interference from changes made to the source during the backup task. It’s also important to note that snapshots are read-only and can’t be manipulated by malware. As such, they provide excellent protection against ransomware.

There’s so much to Carbon Copy Cloner it’s impossible for me to write everything here, though its Cloning Coach, which leverages 15 years of experience to proactively alert you to configuration concerns is pretty cool. Talk about “machine” learning that matters!

Go check it out. Visit Bombich.com to download your trial and start backing up the way we do here at TMO. In fact, we’ll probably be using Carbon Copy Cloner this week to keep clones of our drives before we dive in head first to install the new macOS 10.14 Mojave betas!

Again, my thanks to Bombich Software and Carbon Copy Cloner for sponsoring our WWDC 2018 coverage this week.