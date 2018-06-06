TMO WWDC 2018 Coverage Sponsor: Carbon Copy Cloner

Please join me in thanking Bombich Software, makers of the fantastic Carbon Copy Cloner, for helping to sponsor our WWDC 2018 coverage. It takes a lot to do what we do here for WWDC each year, and with sponsors like Bombich we’re able to make it happen.
Carbon Copy Cloner Covers Your Data
It’s not just covering WWDC that Bombich cares about, it’s covering your data and ensuring that you not only have a backup, but that you can manage it easily and effectively.
Carbon Copy Cloner is a piece of software I use every day. Well, I don’t personally interact with it, but my Mac does by employing Carbon Copy Cloner’s scheduler to clone not only my boot drive, but also folders from my external storage. My internal drive is cloned to an external backup, leaving me with a bootable backup that’s up-to-date. My Photos and iTunes libraries, stored on an external drive, are cloned to my NAS every day, just for safekeeping.
Carbon Copy Cloner not only makes this possible, it makes it super easy. Version 5 features guided setup and restore, backup task grouping and sorting, task history trends and now APFS support. In fact, it’s one of the most robust APFS-management apps I’ve seen.
Carbon Copy Cloner’s APFS Support lets you:
- Create snapshots of your APFS-formatted source and destination volumes
- See a list of all snapshots available on a volume (including snapshots created by Time Machine)
- See how much storage is used by your snapshots.
- Easily delete snapshots with the press of a button. Time Machine deletes APFS snapshots after 24 hours; With CCC you define your own snapshot retention strategy and keep them as long as you want.
- Recover from a bad OS update: Boot from your backup and restore your system from a previous snapshot.
Carbon Copy Cloner not only manages snapshots, it leverages them to make its backup process safer. By mounting a read-only snapshot of APFS-formatted source volumes, CCC avoids interference from changes made to the source during the backup task. It’s also important to note that snapshots are read-only and can’t be manipulated by malware. As such, they provide excellent protection against ransomware.
There’s so much to Carbon Copy Cloner it’s impossible for me to write everything here, though its Cloning Coach, which leverages 15 years of experience to proactively alert you to configuration concerns is pretty cool. Talk about “machine” learning that matters!
Go check it out. Visit Bombich.com to download your trial and start backing up the way we do here at TMO. In fact, we’ll probably be using Carbon Copy Cloner this week to keep clones of our drives before we dive in head first to install the new macOS 10.14 Mojave betas!
