Carl Pei to Apple CEO Tim Cook: ‘Need More Product Help?’

Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, didn’t hold back when congratulating Mladen M. Hoyss on his move to Apple. In a brief but pointed post on X, Pei wrote, “Congrats dude, proud of you! @tim_cook let me know if you need any more product help.” The message doubled as both a farewell to a key designer and a subtle dig at Apple’s top executive.

Hoyss, who served as Nothing’s creative director for software, confirmed his new role at Apple with a minimalist post showing the Apple logo and the caption, “New beginning @Apple.” Pei’s comment followed shortly after, drawing attention not only to Hoyss’ exit but also to the growing recognition that Nothing has earned for its product design.

A Creative Mind Leaves Nothing for Apple

Hoyss was instrumental in shaping the look and feel of Nothing’s software. His work helped define the brand’s clean, minimal UI and its distinct visual language. The startup, based in London, has built a reputation for prioritizing design in both hardware and software, standing out in a market dominated by Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and others.

Apple’s decision to bring Hoyss on board comes as it gears up for the launch of the iPhone 17. The hire signals a possible shift in its approach to human interface design, and the timing hasn’t gone unnoticed. Pei’s remark adds a layer of commentary, suggesting that major players like Apple now look to younger startups for design innovation.

‘We’re Solving Different Problems’

Pei’s post sparked mixed reactions. One user questioned what would happen to Nothing if Apple kept pulling talent. Pei replied, “We’re targeting different users and solving different problems,” reinforcing the company’s distinct identity and product philosophy.

As reported by multiple sources, including Hoyss himself on X, the move marks a significant shift. While Apple gains a designer with a strong creative vision, Nothing faces the challenge of continuing its design momentum without one of its core contributors. With the Nothing Phone (3) expected in July, the company will need to show that its design-first ethos runs deeper than any single hire.

Pei’s response to Hoyss’ departure may read like a parting compliment, but it also serves as a reminder: Nothing is watching, and it’s not afraid to call out the industry giants when the spotlight turns their way.