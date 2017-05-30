Carpool Karaoke Coming to Apple Music on August 8th, Here’s the Lineup

Apple announced Tuesday that Carpool Karaoke will officially debut on Apple Music on August 8th. That’s a Tuesday, Apple will be airing new episodes on that day of the week. We have the first season lineup below.

Carpool Karaoke has been a breakout hit on The Late Late Show with James Corden, where he drives around with celebrities singing in the car. However, Mr. Corden will not be the dedicated host for the Apple Music version of the show, which will instead feature a different celebrity guest-host every episode. James Corden will have cameo appearances, as teased in the image below.

Apple Music Carpool Karaoke Lineup

Apple’s press release specified the following pairings for the first season of Carpool Karaoke: