Apple’s Carpool Karaoke Wins Emmy

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
1 minute read
| News

Carpool Karaoke won its first Emmy for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series. The category is part of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Apple shared its Emmy win on Twitter saying, “Beep beep! #CarpoolKaraoke just snagged an Emmy!”

The show is based on the Carpool Karaoke segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden where he drives around interviewing and singing with celebrities. He’s occasionally on Apple’s series, and other celebrities drive when he isn’t.

John Legend and Alicia Keys in Carpool Karaoke

Carpool Karaoke was up against The Daily Show on Comedy Central, Saturday Night Live on NBC, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC, and Honest Trailers on YouTube.

Apple renewed the series for a second season, unlike the lackluster Planet of the Apps. You can check out Carpool Karaoke on Apple Music.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of