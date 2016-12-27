Star Wars Icon Carrie Fisher Passes Away at Age 60

The Star Wars universe got a little smaller on Tuesday when Carrie Fisher, who portrayed Princess Leia in four Star Wars films, passed away following a heart attack late last week.

Those who even casually followed her know about her fearlessness when it came to discussing any subject, from her famous parents to her own struggle with mental illness. While the world was introduced to her as the daughter of two famous people, she came into her own in Hollywood as both an actress and a script doctor, called in to help make dialogue and pacing in films like Hook, Lethal Weapon 3, and So I Married an Axe Murderer a bit more compelling.

Carrie Fisher had a profound impact on me personally. I saw the first Star Wars movie when I was too young to know any differently, so I’ve spent the rest of my life wondering why I wasn’t supposed to run as much and shoot as much and save as much of the day as the boys do. Princess Leia does. Why can’t I? It’s been a philosophy that has served both Carrie and me pretty well for 39 years.

While the passing of a main Star Wars character from the collective childhoods of everyone at The Mac Observer is sad, Ms. Fisher’s is especially so because of the inspiration she brought to so many people both on and off the screen.

And so now that she has passed, I feel I must honor her obituarial request from her book, Wishful Drinking: Carrie Fisher died drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra.