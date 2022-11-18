CASETiFY Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Offer Discount On New iPhone 14 Pro Cases and More

To bring in the holidays, CASETiFY is bringing new Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to customers. Offering up to 30% off when you buy three products, this holiday special lasts Nov. 21 through Nov. 30.

Offering a variety of protection across a range of devices, CASETiFY’s holiday deal can be great for those looking for a great gift idea this season.

CASETiFY Offers Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals on All Products

Starting their journey almost seven years ago, CASETiFY got their footing in the custom phone-case business through taking users’ Instagram photos and customizing them into cases.

Now, CASETiFY is offering a Black Friday and Cyber Monday special that lasts from Nov. 21 until Nov. 30. During this time, customers can receive 15% off when they purchase any product on CASETiFY’s website. Additionally, buying any two products can net customers a 25% discount, and they can save 30% off on any and all products when they buy three or more items.

The offer is good on any CASETiFY product, including the new Customizable Bounce Case available for the iPhone 14. Featuring 21.3ft drop protection, the new cases also feature a lifted camera ring and raised bezel to provide maximum protection. The cases also feature MagSafe and non-MagSafe charging options as well.

Available in the colors Triple Black, Clear/Black, Peri Purple, Kimi and Bubble Gum, prices for the Customizable Bounce Case range from $82-$95, and are available exclusively on the CASETiFY website.

Additionally, CASETiFY also provides highly-protective Impact and Ultra Impact cases for a variety of iPhone, Samsung and Google models. With the Ultra Impact Case featuring 11.5ft drop protection and MagSafe options, prices range from $68 to $90. Additionally, the Impact Case features 8.2 ft of drop protection, MagSafe options and prices range from $58 to $80 USD.

Options, Accessories and More

When it comes to these iPhone cases, not only do they do they feature multiple color choices, but CASTETiFY also features cases with creative and fun designs from notable artists. Whether you’re looking for an anthropomorphic bowl of Ramen terrorizing some fierce waves, or some positive vibes, CASETiFY has you covered.

Furthermore, the company also provides protective options for other notable devices such as its Impact Crush AirPods cases and Ultra Impact iPad Cases. There are also a variety of MacBook Snap Cases and Laptop Sleeves for those that need extra protection.

All products are available through CASETiFY’s official store, or through Amazon. However, the Bounce Cases are currently exclusive to CASETiFY’s website.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday slowly approaching, there’s still plenty of time to make plans for your holiday shopping. Naturally, we’ll do what we can to find the best deals and specials.

What specials are you looking-out for this holiday season? Let us know in the comments.