CASETiFY Bounce Case Offers 13-Foot Drop Protection

CASETiFY has launched its newest product today called Bounce Case. It offers an astonishing 13 feet of drop protection and its available for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max at US$85.

CASETiFY Bounce Case

Equipped with even more protection and innovation, the brand’s proprietary qìtech 2.0 shock absorbing material lines the backplate in a X-shaped design to help capture and disperse impact from all angles. The expanded corner bumpers also allow for maximum shock absorption, with compression ribs and air cavities that create structural support and cushioning.

In line with CASETiFY’s sustainability initiatives, the new Bounce Case is made partially from upcycled phone cases through the Re/CASETiFY technology giving new life to post-consumer waste. Customers are encouraged to express their personal style with personalization for everyone. Following the new Bounce Case, customers can expect the release of more colorways in the months to come.

13-ft drop protection with four raised corners for maximize shock absorption

Enhanced qìtechTM 2.0 patented protective shockproof technology

Lifted camera ring and raised bezel protection––protecting the lens and screen from scratches and scuffs

Made from 65% recycled and plant-based materials, including recycled phone cases

MagSafe and Wireless Charging Compatible

DEFENSiFY antimicrobial coating eliminating 99% of bacteria

Re/CASETiFY

Re/CASETiFY uses old phone cases, manufacturing scraps, and plant-derived bioplastics to phone case material as durable as other plastics but better for the earth. First, all collected recycled cases are closely inspected and cleaned. Next, inspected recycled cases are further disassembled for production. Third, all materials are ground down into different sized particles. After that, the company mixes recycled pellets, manufacturing scraps and bio-plastics together.

The company has a goal: By 2026, it wants to be using 100% recycled plastics for every single product it makes — zero virgin plastics. CASETiFY accepts any and all smartphone cases for upcycling, no matter the brand. AirPods cases can also be sent to the company.