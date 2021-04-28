CASETiFY’s new ColorBoost Impact Cases are a great spring color complement for your iPhone 12.

ColorBoost Impact Cases

Designed with colorful matte bumpers and a clear backplate, you can get creative in a cool color blocking or chic monochrome style without the worry of any yellowing or discoloration. These matte bumpers keep your phone safe from drops, stains and germs with built-in shock absorbing material and DEFENSiFY antimicrobial coating. Made with 50% recycled material and available in a clear backplate to show off your phone’s true hue, matching bumper colors include Blue, Olive, Red, Black, and Lilac.

There are plenty of options to choose from, including custom design cases if you’re not looking for spring pastels.