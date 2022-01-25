These Upcycled iPhone Cases From CASETiFY Now Include MagSafe

CASETiFY’s Impact and Ultra Impact products are upcycled iPhone cases and now include support for Apple’s MagSafe charging. The company also introduced a new lineup of magnetic wireless chargers and a MagSafe Battery Pack Case.

Made with 65% recycled material and CASETiFY’s military-grade shock absorbing qitech 2.0 material, the new MagSafe up cycled iPhone cases protect drops up to 10 ft while the antimicrobial coating, DEFENSiFY eliminates 99% of bacteria and germs on the case’s surface. Available in a wide variety of colors––Glossy Frost, Glossy Black, Glossy Vapor Blue, Matte Black, Matte Purple, and Matte Blue––with unlimited ways to personalize with names, monograms and more.

Designed to give customers some of the fastest charging speeds–up to 15W Qi-enabled devices and 7.5 for older iPhone models, the new product includes a cable length of 1 meter. Slim, sleek, and designed by you–the Magnetic Wireless Charger also features a premium metal body made of recycled aluminum with over a thousand ways to personalize with prints and designs. Mix and match your charger to your phone case for an aesthetic that entirely represents you.

Made with 50% recycled plastic and a soft grip material, these durable cases will keep your MagSafe device protected from minor scratches and scuffs. They’re also designed to not interfere with the indicator light or affect magnetic strength of the battery for seamless connection for your entire MagSafe ecosystem. The MagSafe Battery Pack Cases are available in a variety of prints, colors and designs from CASETiFY’s network of featured artists––giving customers an endless possibility of self expression. Take your personalization to the next level by adding names, monograms and more with CASETiFY’s Custom Studio.