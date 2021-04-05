Tech accessory company CASETiFY has launched a new line of MagSafe cases for the iPhone 12 smartphone line.
CASETiFY MagSafe Cases
New MagSafe-compatible cases include the Impact, Ultra Impact, and Mirror case products. They also work with other MagSafe products like chargers and wallets. Here are several new options:
- iPhone 12 Ultra Impact – MONEYFLY
- iPhone 12 Impact – Wild Meadow
- iPhone 12 Ultra Impact – Self Love
- iPhone 12 Ultra Impact – The Future is Female
Cases can be customized in a variety of colors, designs, and other personalized options on Casetify.com.