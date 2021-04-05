Tech accessory company CASETiFY has launched a new line of MagSafe cases for the iPhone 12 smartphone line.

CASETiFY MagSafe Cases

New MagSafe-compatible cases include the Impact, Ultra Impact, and Mirror case products. They also work with other MagSafe products like chargers and wallets. Here are several new options:

Cases can be customized in a variety of colors, designs, and other personalized options on Casetify.com.