CASETiFY is preparing to release three new products this month. An AirTag Holder is available now for US$35, a Nintendo Switch cases launches June 22, and a MagSafe wallet launches June 25 for US$35.

The AirTag Holder offers 360° protection with a metal hook that attaches to your belongings, like a backpack, purse, or your pet’s collar. You can personalize it with names, phone numbers, emojis, and more.

The company says it joins their other eco-friendly products by being made with compostable materials and packaged with other environmentally-friendly materials. It’s available in these colors: Mushroom, Sunflower, Peach, Eggplant, Blueberry, Avocado, and Licorice.

MagSafe Wallet

This wallet has a design similar to that of Apple’s MagSafe wallet. It can attach to a naked iPhone 12 or onto a CASETiFY case. It’s made with 50% recycled materials and packaged in 100% eco-friendly materials.

It will be available in Jet Black, Latte, and Light Pink and you can customize it with monograms, names, and more.

Nintendo Switch Case

CASETiFY didn’t give me information about this product, like a price or specifications. But they did share images with me and you can see one below.