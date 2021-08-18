Smartphone case creator CASETiFY has announced a special Space Jam case collection that will launch on August 30. You can join the waitlist today, and enter to win a case.

Space Jam iPhone Cases

Exclusive products include the pebble leather Silver Basketball Case (inspired by the new movie), cosmic Glitter Case, and the glow-in-the-dark Neon Sand Case–all featuring the Tune Squad and basketball legend, Lebron James.

Designs in the collection expand to accessories for Airpods, Apple Airtags, wireless chargers, Macbooks, iPads, and an all new Nintendo Switch carrying case.